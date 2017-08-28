Hokkaido leads nation in alternative power generation

Hokkaido is the leader among the nation’s 47 prefectures in power generation using alternative sources such as solar energy, according to data compiled by the Natural Resources and Energy Agency.

In fiscal 2016, a total of 28.42 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity was produced nationwide from the five alternative sources, also including wind, geothermal, biomass and waste-to-energy power generation.

The amount is large enough to cover the annual volume of electricity consumed by 9.5 million households.

The agency started collecting alternative power output data in fiscal 2016, when the power retail market was fully liberalized. The agency also compiled prefecture-by-prefecture statistics.

Hokkaido accounted for nearly 10 percent of the total, generating 2.72 billion kilowatt-hours. Among all prefectures, it was the leader in solar power and second in wind and biomass power.

In the overall alternative power output rankings, Ehime Prefecture was second with 1.87 billion kilowatt-hours. The prefecture, known for its strong paper-pulp industry, beat all other prefectures in biomass power.

Oita Prefecture ranked third with 1.66 billion kilowatt-hours. It was top in geothermal power.

When the conventional source of hydropower is taken into account, Toyama, rich in water resources, topped the list of renewable energy power output by prefecture. Its amount totaled 8.85 billion kilowatt-hours.

It was followed by Gifu, also strong in hydropower, with 8.40 billion kilowatt-hours, and Hokkaido, with 8.25 billion kilowatt-hours.

Power generation from renewable energy sources “has increased steadily,” Nagoya University professor Yukari Takamura said.

The growth will “accelerate further if incentives to lower power generation costs are provided, such as measures to make it easier for power industry newcomers to get hooked up with the power transmission systems of conventional big power suppliers,” she added.