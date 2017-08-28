Railway stations, airports see progress toward barrier-free accessibility ahead of Tokyo Paralympics

Domestic firms — including railway operators and airlines — are boosting efforts to make train stations, airports and other facilities barrier-free ahead of the Aug. 25, 2020, opening of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Barrier-free facilities will not only help Paralympic athletes get around but also become a legacy of the quadrennial event, industry insiders say.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, is expanding the capacities of elevators and toilets at Sendagaya Station near the new National Stadium, the main venue of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

In June this year, the company decided on plans to upgrade Shin-Kiba Station, near the archery venue, and Shinbashi Station, a transfer station for those heading to the Ariake district, home to a number of Paralympic venues.

JR East will spend ¥50 billion to upgrade a total of seven stations deemed important for visiting venues for the games. The work is slated to finish by spring 2020.

The 2020 Games provide “an opportunity to publicize the convenience of Japanese railways,” one JR East executive said.

Railways are also trying to make station platforms and related facilities safer for blind passengers.

Subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. will finish installing platform doors to prevent passengers from falling onto tracks at 138 stations — or 77 percent of its 179 stops.

Seibu Railway Co. will introduce such doors at major stations, as well as textured paving blocs designed to provide guidance for the visually impaired.

At Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Keikyu Corp. plans to expand the capacities of elevators at its station for the airport domestic terminals by the end of next year.

Among airlines, All Nippon Airways introduced 110 resin-based wheelchairs that can clear metal detectors at Haneda last month.

A total of 85 such wheelchairs have also been introduced at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Osaka International Airport and Kansai International Airport, both in Osaka Prefecture, and Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Meanwhile, convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. has made it easy to search online for outlets with wheelchair-accessible multipurpose toilets.

Fujita Kanko Inc., the operator of the Washington Hotel chain, now holds sessions to teach sign language to staff.

Critics, however, say that Japan still lags far behind European countries in efforts to promote barrier-free access.

The number of wheelchair-accessible taxis available in Japan totaled just 15,000 at the end of March 2016, far short of the government’s target of 28,000 by fiscal 2020.

Vanilla Air Inc., a subsidiary of ANA, faced criticism in June when a man paralyzed below the waist was forced to climb stairs on his own using only his arms to board a plane at Amami Airport in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Still, the government believes Japan will follow the example of London, where barrier-free facilities increased sharply in the lead-up to the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a transportation ministry official said.