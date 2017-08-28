Despite wage concerns, economic growth set to tie second-longest postwar record

Japan’s current period of economic expansion, the start of which coincided with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s return to power, is believed to have entered its 57th month in August, tying the second-longest boom in the postwar period.

The expansionary phase began in December 2012, when Abe returned as prime minister touting his Abenomics reflationary policy. This month, the period of growth is believed to have matched the 57-month Izanagi boom between November 1965 and July 1970.

But economists say private consumption lacks vigor as wage growth is sluggish for regular workers, who account for 60 percent of the total workers in the country.

A Cabinet Office team determines peaks and troughs in the nation’s business cycle. In June this year, the team effectively confirmed that the latest expansionary phase reached its 53rd month in April, beating the 51-month asset bubble boom between December 1986 and February 1991.

The longest postwar period of growth lasted 73 months from February 2002 to February 2008.

Japan’s real gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of 4.0 percent during the April-June period this year. Almost no economists believe growth halted this month.

The current phase “is expected to continue until after the consumption tax hike slated for October 2019, unless any big change happens to the overseas economy,” the Mizuho Research Institute said.

Private think tanks have revised up their GDP growth projections to between 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent from between 1.2 percent and 1.6 percent.

The April-June growth was led by private consumption. But many economists view this as temporary, including Takashi Miwa, chief economist at Nomura Securities Co.’s Financial & Economic Research Center.

“Household income growth has not clearly accelerated,” Miwa said.

Nominal wages per capita grew 15.4 percent annually during the Izanagi boom and 2.4 percent during the bubble boom, but this time, the pace is a mere 0.2 percent based on data as of June this year, according to the NLI Research Institute.

A key reason is that part-time and other nonregular workers have increased. Many companies face manpower shortages but they tend to fill the hole with nonregular workers.

In addition, companies are “curbing wages for male workers between 40 and 54” as they are moving back the mandatory retirement ages for their employees, Mizuho Research economist Hidenobu Tokuda said.

A lack of confidence in the sustainability of the social security system “puts a lid on consumption by those in the prime of their working lives,” Mitsubishi Research Institute Inc. chief economist Yoko Takeda said.