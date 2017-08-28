Former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata dies at 82

Former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata, a 14-time member of the Lower House, died Monday morning at the age of 82, sources close to him said.

His funeral is slated for Sept. 8 at Aoyama Funeral Hall in Tokyo.

Hata headed a coalition government for two months between April and June 1994 — the second shortest stint in the postwar era — while leading the now-defunct Japan Renewal Party.

Hata had also held a number of Cabinet portfolio, including agriculture minister, finance minister and foreign minister, between 1988 and 1994.

He was first elected to the Lower House from a constituency in Nagano Prefecture in 1969 and retired from politics in 2012.

His son, Yuichiro, is an Upper House lawmaker from the Democratic Party.