Kanazawa man arrested after slashing police pair who came calling

Police early Monday arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly slashed two policemen in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The man allegedly cut the face of a 40-year-old officer and the arm of a 35-year-old policeman with a knife at around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday at his home and on a street.

Both victims were seriously injured.

The police officers had gone to the suspect’s house in connection with a traffic violation. One of the man’s relatives who happened to be there was also slashed, suffering a light wound.

The man admitted he had carried out the knife attack but the police withheld his name because his actions lead them to suspect he may not be able to be held criminally liable.