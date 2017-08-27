As school summer vacations end, 10 people die, six go missing in water accidents

At least 10 people died and six others went missing in the sea or rivers around Japan on Sunday, including those in Akita, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Fukui, Osaka and Okinawa, according to a tally compiled by Kyodo News.

As it was the last Sunday before the end of this year’s school summer vacation period, and many people spent the day at the beach or river and several accident were reported.

In the city of Fukui, on the Sea of Japan coast, Toshihide Ryuzoji, 60, died after going into the sea to save his pet parakeet, which had fallen into the water.

In Hokota, Ibaraki Prefecture, two Peruvians, believed to be a father and his son, were confirmed dead after being swept out to sea while wading in water near the shore. The two came to the beach along with five others in two families.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, Takeshi Nagase, 77, died in a swimming competition that was held at Zushi Beach.

In Osaka Prefecture, two high school students, both aged 16, died after diving into the sea. According to local police, one boy drowned after jumping into the sea from a jetty and the other when he jumped in to rescue him. Swimming is prohibited in the area.

In Hokkaido, three high school students went missing while swimming at a beach in the city of Otaru with a group of friends, according to police and local coast guard officials.

The three male students disappeared around 11 a.m. when they and two other friends tried to swim back to the shore after discovering they were swimming in water which was too deep to stand up in, police and coast guard said.

As authorities could not find them with divers by sunset, the search will be resumed from 5 a.m. Monday. The three are Masaya Tsuruga, 17, Shuji Nagahama, 18, and Teppei Sudo, 18.

The missing students, all third-year classmates, came to the beach in a group of 10 and had been swimming some 100 to 150 meters offshore.

They were swimming outside the area of the designated beach. The Zenibako beach is popular among people in Otaru and Sapporo.

At a beach in Shibata, Niigata Prefecture, a man in his 50s went missing as he tried to save his drowning wife and daughter. They were rescued later.

In Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, a man went missing while snorkeling.