Mie University graduate school to include ninja studies in entrance exam

A graduate school of Mie University has decided to introduce ninja studies as one of the subjects for its entrance exam starting in February next year.

Successful applicants for the graduate school can receive academic lessons about ninja studies and write a master’s thesis on ninja, the university said.

Applicants who chose the subject will be asked to read ancient documents related to ninja, answer questions and discuss ninja-related academic topics.

On top of that, they need to choose several other course subjects, including Japanese history and archaeology, the university said.

According to Yuji Yamada, professor of Japanese history at the university, the entrance exam will be introduced to invite and train people who wish to engage in academic and scientific studies about ninja.

Mie University, located in Tsu of Mie Prefecture, is known for its academic studies on ninja and ninjutsu (skills and methods used by ninja for secret missions and other purposes).

Mie Prefecture was the home of Igaryu Ninja, or a ninja school based in the city of Iga.

About 3 million tourists visit Iga during the course of a year, and the city’s ninja museum is one of its most popular attractions.

The university hopes that the entrance exam and new ninja-related lessons will help promote tourism and help the local economy, Yamada said.

“We hope to learn from the wisdom of ninja, who coexisted with nature, and help create a sustainable society,” Yamada said.