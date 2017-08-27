Land ministry to pursue 16% hike in public works spending for 2018

The land ministry will request ¥6.02 trillion for public works spending in the fiscal 2018 budget, up 16.3 percent from the previous year, sources said.

Eventually, the general-account budget request from the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is expected to reach ¥6.69 trillion, or 15.5 percent higher than its request for fiscal 2017 ended in March.

The ministry will seek ¥40.5 billion for measures to make use of vacant homes, idle land, and land without identifiable owners, the sources said.

The fiscal 2018 request will focus on measures to boost productivity, create demand, improve economic growth potential and bolster regional economies, the sources added.

The ministry will also seek ¥19.1 billion to improve airports in the Tokyo metropolitan area and request ¥47 billion to help regional airports nationwide.

For new shinkansen lines, the ministry will seek ¥75.5 billion, unchanged from the previous year.

The budget request will also call for ¥177.2 billion to fund preparatory measures for massive earthquakes feared in the Tokyo metropolitan area and along the Nankai trough, an area running along the Pacific coast from central to southwestern Japan.

Also planned is a request for ¥508.7 billion to fix and maintain aging infrastructure.

The ministry will seek ¥1.05 trillion in grants for social infrastructure construction and maintenance, as well as nearly ¥1.3 billion in grants for disaster management and safety measures.

In its request for tax system reforms, the ministry will ask for measures to secure financial resources to promote tourism further.

Some countries impose departure taxes or similar levies. The ministry will set up a research group to discuss various possibilities, including such a tax.