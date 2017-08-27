Voters go to the polls as Ibaraki Gov. Hashimoto aims for record seventh term

Voters went to the polls Sunday in Ibaraki Prefecture as six-term Gov. Masaru Hashimoto faced off against two newcomers.

Hashimoto’s campaign platform includes a promise not to permit the restart of the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant, which has been offline since the Fukushima No. 1 power plant meltdowns in 2011.

Hashimoto, 71, is backed by the Ibaraki chapter of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), the local mayors’ association and an agriculture cooperative.

His main rival is Kazuhiko Oigawa, a former Microsoft Japan Co. executive and bureaucrat who is backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

Oigawa, 53, is vowing to implement a term limit for the governorship. The proposal is targeted directly at Hashimoto, who will become Japan’s longest serving governor if he wins.

The other newcomer is Makomi Tsuruta, a 52-year-old animal rights activist backed by the Japanese Communist Party. She opposes restarting the Tokai No. 2 plant and has pledged to seek its decommissioning.

The fate of the single-reactor plant sitting on the same coastline as the tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 plant is one of main issues in the race. The aging Tokai plant will face decommissioning if it cannot clear the beefed-up safety screening by November 2018, the end of its 40-year service life.