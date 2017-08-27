Maehara leads Edano in Democratic Party presidential race, but undecideds remain key: poll

Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara has secured support from 14 Democratic Party prefectural chapters in the party’s presidential race, against 10 for his sole opponent, ex-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

However, nearly half of the main opposition party’s regional chapters — 23 among the nation’s 47 prefectures — remained mum on who they would pick, the survey of prefectural chapter executives showed. The poll, released Saturday, was conducted over five days through Friday.

With so many chapters still undecided, the battle between Maehara, 55, and the 53-year-old Edano is expected to heat up, given the importance of securing regional votes.

In the election, votes from the party’s 1,500 local assembly members and 230,000 party supporters and members nationwide account for 440 of the total 851 points. The remainder is allocated to the party’s Diet members and candidates set to be fielded in national elections.

Maehara appears ahead of Edano in support among DP lawmakers, with about 80 of the party’s 142 Diet members indicating their support for the former foreign minister.

But how the lawmakers actually vote may be affected by the results of the regional election. Those results will be announced before Diet members cast their ballots Friday.

Of the 14 prefectural chapters in favor of Maehara, many have said they support his economic and social security stances.

“His policies are realistic,” a Kanagawa prefectural chapter executive said.

Maehara has also garnered the backing of chapters in Iwate, Akita, Gifu, Shizuoka, Shiga, Osaka, Hyogo, Shimane, Okayama, Tokushima, Ehime, Nagasaki and Kyoto prefectures, the latter being his home turf.

Chapters endorsing Edano hailed his firm stand against the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“He has a clear vision to counter the ruling Liberal Democratic Party,” said an executive from the chapter in Tochigi Prefecture, where Edano was born.

His other backers were chapters of Miyagi, Gunma, Toyama, Yamanashi, Mie, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, Miyazaki and Saitama prefectures. Saitama Prefecture is listed as his national electoral district.