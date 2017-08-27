Iraqis oust Islamic State from historic central Tal Afar, one of jihadis’ last urban strongholds

Iraqi forces announced Saturday the ouster of Islamic State group jihadis from central Tal Afar and its historic citadel, leaving the forces poised to fully recapture one of the last IS urban strongholds in the country.

The advance, less than a week into an assault on the strategic city, comes after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in July over the jihadis in Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul, where IS declared its “caliphate” in 2014.

It came on the day of a visit to Baghdad by the French foreign and defense ministers during which a loan of €430 million ($512 million) was announced to help the Iraqi economy in the face of low oil prices and the cost of battling the jihadis.

“Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts and raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel,” operation commander Gen. Abdulamir Yarallah.

The CTS and federal police units also seized three northern districts and the Al-Rabia neighborhood west of the citadel after retaking the district of Al-Taliaa to the south on Friday. On Saturday, they battled IS jihadis around Al-Ayadieh, 15 kilometers (10 miles) north of Tal Afar and strategically located on the road between the city and the Syrian border.

Columns of smoke could be seen rising over the city after the paramilitary coalition Hashed al-Shaabi (People’s Mobilization Forces), which is fighting alongside government troops, seized the Al-Khadra and Al-Jazeera districts.

Abbas Radhi, a Hashed al-Shaabi fighter, said IS had resisted the advance mostly with sniper fire. “There are also booby-trapped cars, mortars. But they’ve been defeated.”

Government troops and units of the Hashed al-Shaabi, backed by a U.S.-led coalition against IS, launched the assault last Sunday after weeks of coalition and Iraqi airstrikes.

Tal Afar sits on a strategic route between IS-controlled territories in Syria and Mosul, 70 kilometers (40 miles) farther east.

Progress in Tal Afar has been far more rapid than in Mosul, which only fell to Iraqi forces after a grueling nine-month battle.

Officials have said they hope to announce victory in Tal Afar by Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday set to start in Iraq on Sept. 2.

Until its takeover by IS, Tal Afar was largely populated by Shiite Turkmen, whose beliefs are anathema to the Sunni jihadis.

Most of the city’s 200,000-strong population fled after IS seized it.

Some members of Tal Afar’s Sunni minority joined jihadi ranks, forming an IS contingent with a particular reputation for violence.

Pro-government forces faced an obstacle course of roads blocked with earth embankments and strategically parked trucks, as well as sniper fire and mortar shelling.

Troops also said they discovered a network of underground tunnels used by IS to launch attacks behind lines of already conquered territory, or to escape.

The International Organization for Migration said “thousands of civilians” had fled Tal Afar since the offensive began.

Those who flee through desert areas face soaring temperatures putting them at risk of dehydration, said Viren Falcao of the Danish Refugee Council.

Officials have said the capture of the city would make it even more difficult for the jihadis to transport fighters and weapons between Iraq and Syria.

The jihadi group has lost much of the territory it controlled and thousands of its fighters have been killed since late 2014, when a U.S.-led international coalition was set up to defeat the group.

Iraq announced the “liberation” of Tikrit, 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Baghdad, in early 2015.

The group’s biggest defeat was in Mosul, where some 30,000 Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led air support launched a vast operation in October.

Three months later, they retook Mosul’s east and turned their attention to the west, finally declaring the whole city “liberated” on July 9.

The jihadi group still retains territory in Iraq and neighboring Syria, where a U.S.-backed Kurdish-Arab coalition is fighting to drive the group from its de facto Syrian capital, Raqqa.

Once Tal Afar is retaken, Baghdad is expected to launch a new offensive on Hawija, 300 kilometers north of Baghdad.

IS is also present in the vast western province of Anbar, where it controls several zones along the border with Syria, including the Al-Qaim area.

The Tal Afar advance came as the foreign and defense ministers of France visited Baghdad to reaffirm their country’s support in the fight against IS.

France is to extend the loan of €430 million before the end of 2017, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a meeting with Abadi.

Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly traveled on to Irbil in northern Iraq for talks with Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani.

“As long as our common enemy has not been eradicated, France will continue to take part” in the campaign, said Parly, whose country’s forces have carried out air and artillery strikes in support of Iraqi operations.