More Japanese satisfied with their lifestyles, government survey finds

Some 73.9 percent of Japanese are more or less satisfied with their lifestyles, a government survey has shown, a jump of 3.8 percentage points from a year earlier to the highest level since the survey was started in 1963.

In the survey of 10,000 men and women ages 18 and older, 25.0 percent said they are dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied with their life, down 3.5 percentage points. This was the lowest percentage among respondents since 1995, according to the Cabinet Office’s annual “Public Opinion Survey on the Life of the People,” which was released Saturday.

“It appears that the level of satisfaction rose as the economy’s gradual recovery led to income growth,” an official with the Cabinet Office said.

Satisfaction with income levels rose 3.2 percentage points to 51.3 percent. It was the largest pace of increase among all categories — including food, durable goods, housing, leisure and self-development — as compared with a year earlier. Some 46.9 percent of respondents voiced unhappiness with their income levels.

The survey was conducted between June 15 and July 2, with 63.2 percent of respondents providing valid answers.