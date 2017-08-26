State subsidies in works for regional train upgrades

The transport ministry plans to give regional railways subsidies to offset the cost of replacing or refurbishing their aging train cars, ministry sources said.

To establish a fund for the subsidy project, which will eventually total ¥1.05 billion, the ministry will make a budget request of ¥350 million for fiscal 2018 starting in April, the sources said.

They added that upgrading old cars will help improve service and safety and reduce costs.

Japan urgently needs to tackle the issue. More than half of the cars owned by regional railways have been in use for over 31 years, though a government ordinance sets a 13-year depreciation period for electric cars, among others.

Small and midsize regional railroads, including those under public-private management, will be able to get subsidies to improve service by introducing cars with more passenger-friendly features, such as state-of-the-art air conditioners and floors level with station platforms, the sources said.

Although trains are an essential means of transportation nationwide, users of regional railroads are in decline with rural populations, forcing many to cope with tight finances. In fiscal 2015, 71 such operators — 74 percent of the total — were in the red, ministry officials said.