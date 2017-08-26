Budget requests likely to top ¥100 trillion for fourth year straight

General-account budget requests from government ministries and agencies for fiscal 2018, starting next April, are expected to top ¥100 trillion for the fourth straight year, according to sources.

Defense spending is likely to grow due to the heightening tensions over North Korea, while social security costs — including medical, elderly nursing care and child-rearing expenditures — will rise due to the aging population and low birth rate.

Agencies are required to submit their requests to the Finance Ministry by Thursday. The budget process will last until the end of the year.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will request a record ¥31.43 trillion, up 2.4 percent from the fiscal 2017 initial budget. The growth reflects an increase of ¥630 billion in social security spending as the population ages.

The ministry’s request will also include costs to boost nursery capacities and implement projects aimed at realizing equal pay for equal work. Expenditures related to pension and medical services will stand at ¥29.5 trillion.

The government aims to curb the natural increase in annual social security costs to around ¥500 billion. The success of the effort will depend on whether the government will be able to cut doctors’ fees in the fiscal 2018 revision to medical and nursing care service costs.

The Defense Ministry will also make a record budget request of ¥5.26 trillion, including costs to strengthen the capabilities of protecting the country from North Korean ballistic missiles. The amount represents an increase of 2.5 percent from the fiscal 2017 budget, a jump over the annual growth of around 0.8 percent since fiscal 2015.

Debt-servicing costs, which account for a quarter of the total general-account budget, will reach ¥23.82 trillion, up 1.2 percent. The interest rate used to estimate debt-servicing costs will be cut to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent in the fiscal 2017 request, reflecting the Bank of Japan’s policy of negative interest rates.