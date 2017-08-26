State panel puts Kake Gakuen veterinary plan on pause until autumn

A government panel is withholding its decision on whether to approve Kake Gakuen’s request to open a veterinary medicine department at Okayama University of Science on Shikoku.

Kake Gakuen, a school operator also known as Kake Educational Institution, is at the center of a favoritism scandal centering around Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his close friend Kotaro Kake. The council is believed to have told it to revise its plan to correct problems related to education content.

The panel, formally named the Council for University Chartering and School Juridical Person, recommended Friday that education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi approve 59 plans to open public and private universities, graduate schools and faculties, and make changes to such entities.

But the council withheld decisions on 10 other plans, including the one involving Okayama University of Science, which sits in a special deregulation zone in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture. The government picked Kake Gakuen to run the new veterinary department in January.

The university is under the wing of Kake Gakuen, which is run by Kake. The council is expected to decide in October or later whether Kake’s rare plan should be approved.

The ministry has not approved the establishment of a new veterinary medicine department for five decades because supply and demand for veterinarians in Japan is considered adequate. If the department is established in April 2018 as Kake plans, it will be the first new one in Japan since 1966.

On Friday, Kake declined to comment, saying the screening process for its plan is continuing.

The 59 plans recommended for approval by the minister included ones to open Komatsu University, a public school in Ishikawa Prefecture, and privately run Ikuei University in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.

In the past 10 years, the council has withheld decisions on a total of 110 higher education school plans, of which 89 were approved later. Two were rejected and 19 were canceled by the applicants.