Koike ally plans to set up new party with aim of revising Constitution

An ally of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike who plans to set up a new party this year has said that the party will aim to revise the country’s pacifist Constitution.

Masaru Wakasa, an independent House of Representatives lawmaker, told reporters Friday that he has agreed with two lawmakers who supported Koike’s Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election last month to seek to amend the supreme law’s Chapter 8 on local self-government.

As for the envisaged party, Wakasa said it can be formed as long as it can gather at least five Diet members.

Wakasa, who belonged to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party but left it to support Koike, now heads a new political group called Nippon First no Kai (Japan First).

Wakasa met with Shigefumi Matsuzawa, a House of Councilors lawmaker, and Akihisa Nagashima, a former vice defense minister who was expelled from the Democratic Party, in Tokyo and agreed on the possibility of forming a party together if they can coordinate their policies.

Former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono, who recently left the main opposition Democratic Party, is also seeking to form a new party and exploring the possibility of an alliance with Wakasa. Hosono is also seeking to amend Chapter 8 to expand the authority of local governments.