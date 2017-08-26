National security aide Sebastian Gorka departs White House

Divisive national security aide Sebastian Gorka departed the White House on Friday in a shroud of controversy, with conflicting claims about whether he resigned or got the boot.

Gorka said he had resigned from his position. A White House official, however, said Gorka did not resign but “no longer works at the White House.”

That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Gorka is declining to discuss the reasons he has left the White House, but is pointing toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website.

Gorka wrote that “the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.”

Gorka’s departure comes a week after the exit of chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House.

Gorka, 46, had become a familiar face on television, offering a bombastic defense of the U.S. president in a strong English accent. Born in London to Hungarian parents, he became a U.S. citizen in recent years.

A deputy assistant to the president, he had been accused of ties to far-right groups and his claimed counterterrorism knowledge was repeatedly questioned by peers.

His failure to gain security clearance cast doubts over his day-to-day role inside Trump’s White House.

He had been seen entering Oval Office events not with staff but with the press, and snapping photos from the press position behind the wings of Air Force One.