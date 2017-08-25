Teen hoops player in critical condition with heat stroke after 43 penalty laps from teacher

A Tokyo high school student is in critical condition after coming down with heat stroke during a punitive basketball practice, the metropolitan education board said Friday.

The 15-year-old pupil at Eifuku Gakuen, a public high school for mentally disabled students, collapsed Wednesday after a teacher ordered him to do scores of extra laps around school buildings because he couldn’t finish a running course on time. The first-year student remains unconscious.

The Tokyo education board said it was “inappropriate . . . to impose an excessive burden on the student during high temperatures.”

According to the board, the basketball club was told on Monday afternoon to run a 450-meter course around the school within 1 minute and 25 seconds.

Since the student finished in 2 minutes and 8 seconds, his teacher, who was not named, ordered him to run the course 43 more times. After 21 laps, he became ill and left school.

On Wednesday, when the student began completing the leftover rounds, he soon collapsed and was taken to a hospital.