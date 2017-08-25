Dollar moves above ¥109.50 before Fed speech

The dollar fluctuated in a narrow range mostly above 109.50 in Tokyo trading on Friday, with market players retreating to the sidelines ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen at an economic symposium later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.67-67, up from ¥109.26-26 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1781-1782, down from $1.1792-1794, and at ¥129.19-26, up from ¥128.85-86.

The dollar rose to around ¥109.75 in midmorning trading thanks to demand from Japanese importers for their settlement purposes.

After a wave of buying subsided, the dollar lost ground moderately and moved around ¥109.60 for most of the afternoon.

The dollar had no momentum to rise above ¥110 before closely watched events at the three-day symposium that started in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday, market sources said.

“The dollar-yen rate lacked a clear direction amid a wait-and-see mood before Yellen’s speech at the symposium,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.

Market participants are also waiting for remarks by other key speakers at the symposium, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, market sources said.