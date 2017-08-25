Tokyo stocks rebound on weaker yen

Stocks gained ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, thanks to a halt to the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average rose 98.84 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 19,452.61. On Thursday, the key market gauge fell 80.87 points.

The Topix of all first-section issues ended up 4.79 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,596.99, after falling 7.85 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market was led upward by export-oriented issues against the backdrop of the weaker yen, brokers said.

Stocks accelerated their upswing in the afternoon session due to buybacks prompted by hopes that the yen will fall further after a speech to be delivered by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, brokers said.

If Yellen makes a remark on the Fed’s tapering of its balance sheet in her speech, the dollar will draw purchases, which in turn will have positive effects on Tokyo stocks, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Helped by the halt to the yen’s appreciation, the Nikkei recovered the level before U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat this week of a government shutdown, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm noted.

Trump suggested at a rally in Arizona on Tuesday that he is prepared to shut down the federal government if needed to secure funding to build a wall along the Mexican border as he vowed during his presidential election campaign.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,172 to 711 in the TSE’s first section, while 140 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.343 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.442 billion shares.

The weaker yen supported export-oriented names, including automaker Toyota as well as electronic parts suppliers TDK and Murata Manufacturing.

Retailer FamilyMart Uny Holdings and discount store operator Don Quijote Holdings attracted hefty purchases after they announced Thursday that they have reached a basic agreement to form a capital and business alliance.

Japan Post Holdings was also upbeat on news reports that subsidiary Japan Post will raise its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service fees for individual customers.

By contrast, beverage producer Itoen and free messaging app provider Line met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average advanced 130 points to 19,450.