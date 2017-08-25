Japanese government probes internet disruption

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry on Friday said it was looking into what appeared to be a large-scale internet disruption earlier in the day that slowed or blocked access to websites and online services at dozens of Japanese companies.

NTT Communications Corp. said its overseas OCN internet service became unstable, and that this caused clients in Japan to have trouble accessing the internet for 30 minutes from around noon. The service has since recovered, NTT Communications said on its website, adding that it hasn’t detected anything wrong with its facilities.

KDDI Corp. also said customers had trouble accessing the internet but didn’t spot anything wrong at its facilities.

Visitors to online gaming sites faced unstable connections as well.

Nintendo Co. said on its website that some online Switch, Wii U and 3DS users started complaining about poor connections from about 12:25 p.m.

Meanwhile, clients of Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank and Kinki Osaka Bank had trouble logging in to their accounts.

Online banking service Jibun Bank Corp. and Rakuten Securities Inc. faced similar problems.

East Japan Railway Co., better known as JR East, said some mobile Suica users weren’t able to use the service. Mobile Suica users can board trains and buy products using money charged to their accounts and linked to their smartphones.

Visitors to JR East’s website also experienced poor connections, including those who were trying to use the online reservation system.

Some Twitter users complained about a network malfunction, with the phrase “connection disruption” in Japanese trending on the social media service.

“I was using the Suica app and all of a sudden I got a message saying I was disconnected, although my connection was supposed to be working. I couldn’t restart it and can’t charge it now,” an artist who uses the Twitter handle @kanzakihiro reported to more than 53,000 followers.

Another user, @0aaaa730, complained that “because of the network outage my plans were ruined and I can’t stop feeling angry.”

On the stock market, shares of cybersecurity firms shot up soon after various internet services were disrupted.

SecuAvail Inc., which offers services for network security, jumped 10.07 percent on the Jasdaq market for startups, closing at ¥765 on Friday.

Information from Kyodo added