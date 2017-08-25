Japan Post to raise parcel delivery fees for individuals

Japan Post Co. plans to raise fees for its Yu-Pack parcel delivery service for individual customers by some 10 percent on average in March 2018, it was learned Friday.

The size of hike will likely come to about ¥100 to ¥250 per item, sources familiar with the matter said.

Japan’s leading parcel delivery firm, Yamato Transport Co., and second-ranking Sagawa Express Co. are also set to raise their prices for individual clients, in October and November this year respectively.

Japan Post believes that the fee hike is necessary in order to secure a sufficient number of delivery workers and maintain its service. In the parcel delivery industry, personnel costs are increasing in line with a surge in the number of delivery items, which reflects the spread of online shopping and has led to labor shortages.

The number of parcels handled by Japan Post for its Yu-Pack service in fiscal 2016, which ended in March, grew 9.1 percent from the previous year to about 600 million. The volume has also been increasing in fiscal 2017.

Initially, Japan Post planned to raise fees only for corporate clients. But the growing costs are now making a review of fees for individual customers inevitable for the company, the sources said.

Japan Post raised its delivery fees by ¥40, or 4.8 percent, on average in August 2015.