Japan inflation ticks up on energy costs, but remains way below BOJ target

Japan’s consumer prices rose again in July, official data showed Friday, due mainly to rising energy costs and still way below the central bank’s long-delayed inflation target.

After stripping out the volatile cost of fresh food, the inflation rate came in at 0.5 percent, the seventh straight month of gains, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Excluding fresh food and energy, prices edged up just 0.1 percent in July.

The figures are nowhere near the Bank of Japan’s 2.0 inflation target — seen as crucial defeat deflation, blamed for holding back the once-booming economy.

Prospects have recently improved, however, with investments linked to the 2020 Olympics giving the economy a shot in the arm.

The world’s No. 3 economy expanded by 1.0 percent in the April-June period, notching up its sixth straight quarter of growth and the longest economic expansion in more than a decade.

While the labor market is tight and business confidence is high, wage hikes have been tepid and efforts to lift inflation have fallen flat despite years of aggressive monetary easing by the BOJ.

The recent price gains have largely been due to higher energy costs rather than a crucial broad-based rise backed by stronger consumer spending.

“Energy costs are driving the rise in prices while other costs are almost flat,” said Koichi Fujishiro, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Many economists think the central bank’s inflation target is unrealistic, and Fujishiro said the BOJ may have to redefine its price goals “by probably adding some conditions” to it.

That redefinition may come during a possible leadership change at the BOJ next year, if Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda steps down after his five-year term expires .

Last month, the BOJ slashed its annual inflation forecast and once again delayed its timetable for hitting the 2 percent target.

It now expects to achieve the 2 percent objective sometime in the year to March 2020 — years behind schedule.

Officials had originally set in 2013 a two-year timeline when unveiling the bank’s massive monetary easing program as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to kick-start growth in the lumbering economy.

The BOJ had hoped consumers would spend more if prices were rising, persuading firms to expand operations and getting the economy humming. But wage growth has fallen below expectations and workers have less money to spend.

The core consumer price index for Tokyo’s 23 wards, which is released a month before nationwide data and is a bellwether of future price moves, was up 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier as the prices of medical fees and clothing rose.

The Tokyo index rose 0.2 percent in July.

“Tokyo prices were an upside surprise, but it’s too early to be optimistic about household spending gaining momentum,” said Yuichiro Nagai, an analyst at Barclays Securities Japan Ltd.

“If prices don’t pick up during the holiday season, for example, the BOJ may have to push back its inflation timeline yet again as early as January or April.”