Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery

The heir to the Samsung business empire, which includes the world’s biggest smartphone maker, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for bribery and other offenses in connection with the scandal that brought down former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Lee Jae-yong’s penalty could leave the giant firm rudderless for years and hamper its ability to make key investment decisions.

The vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, 49, arrived at Seoul Central District Court on a Justice Ministry bus handcuffed, bound with white rope around his dark jacket, and carrying an envelope of documents.

Lee was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, perjury and other charges centered on payments and promises by Samsung totaling 43.3 billion won (around $40 million) to Park’s secret confidante, Choi Soon-sil.

The court found the money was in return for policy favors — including government support for Lee’s hereditary succession at the group after his father was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

The defense had denied the charges, saying Samsung was pressured by Park to make the donations under duress — and that Lee was not aware of them and did not approve them. Four other top Samsung executives were also convicted and received sentences of up to four years.

Lee’s lawyers said he will appeal.

The demonstrators who mounted giant candlelit protests against Park last year also targeted Lee and other chiefs of the “chaebols,” as the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate Asia’s fourth-largest economy are known.

South Korea’s GDP is still growing but social and economic frustrations have mounted over the benefits not being equally shared.

Around 800 riot police were deployed around the court to prevent possible clashes between rival sets of demonstrators, Yonhap said.

It was deluged with hundreds of applications for the 30 seats in courtroom 417 available to members of the public, which were allocated by lottery.

Park’s own trial began in the same room in May, and it also saw Lee’s father, Lee Kun-hee, convicted of tax and other offenses in 2008, receiving a suspended sentence.

The verdict could add impetus to new President Moon Jae-in’s campaign pledges to reform the chaebols.

The firms have long had murky connections with political authorities in South Korea, and past trials of their leaders have often ended with light or suspended sentences, with courts citing their contributions to the economy.

The Lee clan directly owns about 5 percent of Samsung Electronics shares, but maintains its grip on the wider group through a web of cross-ownership stakes involving dozens of companies.

The court said Park was aware that Lee wanted state approval for a controversial merger of two Samsung units in 2015, seen as a key step to ensuring his accession.

The deal was opposed by shareholders who said it wilfully undervalued shares of one of the firms. But it eventually went through after the national pension fund — a major Samsung shareholder — approved it.

Analysts differ on the potential impact of the verdict and sentence on Samsung.

Lee has been Samsung’s de facto leader since his father fell ill, but his lawyers and ex-members of the former elite Future Strategy Office (FSO), which dictated the vast group’s overall direction and major business decisions, sought to portray him as naive and inexperienced.

“Samsung will not be doomed without Jay Lee,” said Geoffrey Cain, the author of a forthcoming book on the group. “It’s up to the specialists to make their own decisions.”

Samsung appears to have been unaffected by Lee’s absence so far — he was detained in custody in February — with flagship subsidiary Samsung Electronics making record profits on the back of strong demand for its memory chips.

But Chung Sun-sup, the head of corporate analysis firm chaebul.com, said major chaebol decisions on large-scale acquisitions or investments “are often endorsed by the patriarch of a ruling family,” and with Lee in prison the firm “may move more slowly than before.”

Its shares have soared in recent months, but were down 1.05 percent Friday afternoon, after the verdict was handed down.

The ruling is seen as a strong indicator of the likely outcome in Park’s trial, as some of the charges against the ousted head of state are inextricably linked to the accusations Lee faced.

Analysts say South Korea had little to lose by putting Lee in jail — and plenty to gain.

Although district court judges are appointed by the chief justice of South Korea, who in turn is chosen by the president, they are known for exhibiting strong independent thinking.

They are also largely immune from political meddling since they don’t report to an electorate, and it is difficult to fire them over rulings.

In 1995, seven captains of South Korean industry — including Lee’s father — were indicted for bribery. Jail time would have sent a message that no one was above the law, including chaebol leaders.

But back then, many South Koreans worried that going too hard on tycoons would upset the economy. Most of the chaebol leaders were let off easy or were given presidential pardons. Several had helped transform the war-ravaged nation into a major economic force, and so those decisions had popular support.

At that time, 40 conglomerates controlled half or more of South Korea’s industrial output. Today, just five account for 50 percent of the stock market’s value.

What is more, many South Koreans don’t feel the economic benefit of chaebols trickle down to them, and fear their disproportionate control stifles small business and startups. There is also the so-called Korean discount, where shares of chaebol-linked companies consistently trade at lower valuations than peers.

In addition, South Koreans who used to idolize many of the chaebol founders don’t hold the same respect for their offspring, including Lee, whom some view as inheriting a fortune without any hard work.

Samsung has been running just fine without Lee, who testified in court that he wasn’t really involved with key decision-making anyway. Since he was arrested, Samsung Electronics has posted record net income and released a new Galaxy smartphone. Its shares have risen 32 percent since January.

It takes several decades to change an entire country’s culture.

Even Moon appears to have remained close with the nation’s conglomerates, taking many chaebol leaders along with him to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in June, and hosting some for craft beer and finger food at the presidential Blue House last month. Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, who has also been charged with bribery, even received special court permission to attend the soiree.