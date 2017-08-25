Torrential rain in Tohoku prompts evacuation advisories, warnings for slides, floods, twisters

Torrential rain hit the Tohoku region early Friday, prompting the Meteorological Agency to issue warnings for mudslides and floods and local authorities to issue evacuation advisories in Iwate, Akita, Aomori and Yamagata prefectures, NHK reported.

East Japan Railway Co. said Akita shinkansen trains were expected to stop operation between Akita and Morioka stations Friday morning due to the rain, according to the report.

Rainfall over the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. Friday in Akita and Iwate prefectures reached around 200 mm, equivalent to nearly 80 percent of monthly rainfall in August in an average year, the report said.

The agency predicted rainfall of 150 mm in Niigata Prefecture, 120 mm in the Hokuriku region and 100 mm in the Tohoku region through Saturday morning.

The agency also warned of possible thunder and tornadoes.