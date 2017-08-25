Mold spreads in Tokyo’s new Toyosu market after rainy stretch, prompting criticism

Mold has spread in Tokyo’s new Toyosu food market, slated to take over the functions of the capital’s landmark Tsukiji market, apparently due to an unusually long spell of rainy days this summer, sources said Thursday.

Mold has been found in areas occupied by 80 fish intermediate wholesalers and 10 green goods middle traders, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other sources.

The metropolitan government is working to clean up the areas and is ready to replace affected equipment if necessary.

“The spread of mold is a result of the metropolitan government’s negligence,” a Toyosu worker said angrily, referring to a postponement of the market relocation, initially set for last November.

“This came on top of the damage to our reputation caused by the soil contamination (at the Toyosu site),” the worker said. “We’re concerned about the future.”