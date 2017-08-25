Japan to freeze assets of more Chinese, Namibian firms in step with U.S. sanctions targeting North Korea

Japan will follow the United States to put more pressure on North Korea by newly imposing unilateral sanctions on six companies and two individuals of China and Namibia, a government source said Thursday.

The fresh sanctions are designed to freeze the assets of those who are judged to be involved in helping Pyongyang export coal and send workers to other countries, apparently aimed at curbing the inflow of money into North Korea, which has developed nuclear arms and missiles in violation of U.N. resolutions.

But Japan’s latest move will likely draw criticism from China, which has been opposed to the imposition of unilateral sanctions by any country outside the framework of the U.N. Security Council, especially those targeting Chinese firms and individuals.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet is expected to approve the new sanctions Friday, the source said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. administration said it has expanded its blacklist to 16 mainly Chinese and Russian entities and individuals for supporting North Korea’s weapons progreams.

The new measures by Tokyo and Washington came after the U.N. Security Council on Aug. 5 imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang that could slash the country’s $3 billion annual export revenue by one-third in response to its two long-range ballistic missile tests in July.

The penalties on the Chinese entities follow a similar action late last month when Japan and the United States sanctioned the Bank of Dandong, a Chinese bank accused of laundering money for North Korea, cutting it off from the U.S. financial system.

Japan has so far frozen the assets of groups and individuals associated with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, trade of materials including coal, and dispatch of workers to other nations.

According to the source, Tokyo will newly designate four Chinese companies and two Namibian firms, as well as one Chinese individual and one Namibian individual. The total amount of entities and individuals sanctioned by Tokyo will be 72 and 81, respectively.

The two companies based in Namibia are believed to be engaged in the dispatch of North Korean workers, the source said.

In recent years, Namibia has been deepening relations with Pyongyang, given that a North Korean senior official visited the African country to meet its president, the source added.