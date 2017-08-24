Hosono signals intent to reach agreement with Koike ally, possibly launch new party by year-end

Former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono on Thursday indicated his wish to launch a new party with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s ally Masaru Wakasa by year-end.

Hosono, who left the main opposition Democratic Party earlier this month, also said he aims to reach an agreement on key policy issues with Wakasa, an independent House of Representatives lawmaker, before the start of a planned extraordinary Diet session in autumn.

“The end of the year would be a possible juncture,” Hosono told reporters about the plan to set up the new party that he is discussing with Wakasa.

Hosono, also a Lower House politician, expressed confidence that the two lawmakers are headed in a similar direction over basic policies.

He mentioned Akihisa Nagashima, who was ousted from the DP for tendering his resignation in an important period ahead of the July Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. Nagashima is “worth cooperating with,” Hosono said.

Hosono criticized DP presidential election candidate Yukio Edano for proposing putting up candidates to defeat Hosono and Nagashima in the next Lower House election.

Edano “supports cooperation with the Japanese Communist Party while trying to send ‘assassins’ against a group striving to establish a two-party system. I can’t understand it,” Hosono said.