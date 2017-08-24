Dollar hovers around ¥109.30 in Tokyo before Jackson Hole meet

The dollar moved around ¥109.30 in late Tokyo trading Thursday after failing to extend gains amid a wait-and-see mood before the closely watched Jackson Hole economic symposium that was to begin in the United States later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.26-26, down from ¥109.42-42 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1792-1794, up from $1.1780-1784, and at ¥128.85-86, down from ¥128.91-92.

After moving around ¥108.80-90 in early trading, the dollar rose above ¥109.20 thanks to a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading and buying from Japanese importers, traders said.

In the afternoon, the dollar lost ground moderately as a wave of buying by real demand-backed players subsided. The dollar was also pressured by a decline in Tokyo stock prices.

Although the dollar rebounded in the late hours, its topside was capped around ¥109.30.

“Currency players found it difficult to tilt their investment position either way” before speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at the symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, an official at an asset management firm said.