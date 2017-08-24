Tokyo stocks retreat after slump in New York, Trump comments

Stocks turned lower Thursday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as investor sentiment was dampened by Wall Street’s fallback overnight.

The Nikkei fell 80.87 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 19,353.77. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 50.80 points.

The Topix lost 7.85 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 1,592.20 after gaining 3.93 points the previous day.

Stocks moved on a weak note for most of Thursday’s session following an overnight fall in New York stocks. That came on the back of growing uncertainties over U.S. politics after yet another controversial remark by President Donald Trump, brokers said.

At a rally in Arizona on Tuesday, Trump suggested that he is prepared to shut down the federal government if needed to secure funding for his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Market players refrained from buying stocks actively as the yen firmed against the dollar after the remark, brokers said.

“A wait-and-see mood prevailed in the market amid a dearth of buying incentives,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the annual three-day economic symposium to be held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Thursday, said Tsuyoshi Horota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The symposium is slated to include speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The market’s downside was underpinned by buying of small-cap issues, Suzuki said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,006 to 878 in the TSE’s first section, while 139 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly fell to 1.442 billion shares from 1.453 billion shares on Wednesday.

Steel makers JFE Holdings, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Nissin Steel met with heavy selling after news reports that they have reached an agreement with Toyota to lower prices for steel sheet, brokers said.

Mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings, and brokerage firms Nomura and Daiwa were also downbeat after their U.S. peers lost ground on Wednesday.

By contrast, Shimamura attracted purchases after the casual clothing store operator announced Wednesday that its sales in August grew 2.4 percent from a year earlier on a same-store basis.

Other major winners included movie productions company Toei and real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan.