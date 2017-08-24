Japan to ease requirements for ship chef certificate in a bid to attract younger recruits

The transport ministry has decided to ease national certificate requirements for chefs preparing meals for people working on ships that travel within the country.

At present, those who apply to obtain the certificate need to have up to one year of job experience on ships after passing national exams. The ministry will start discussions this year at the earliest to shorten the period, sources said.

The ministry is aiming to have nutritious and tasty meals provided for shipping personnel as part of efforts to increase the number of people working on vessels.

Applicants for the ship chef certificate are currently required to have job experience on ships for one year after passing national exams or three months if they already hold chef or nutritionist qualifications.

If applicants already hold such qualifications and the vessels where they acquire job experience have a senior ship chef, the training period will be shortened to one month, the sources said.

According to the ministry, 363 people obtained the ship chef certificate in fiscal 2015.

Current law obliges vessels 1,000-ton or larger that travel to distant seas to have ship chefs. As there are no such rules for domestic ships, however, ship crew members need to take turns preparing food during voyages. This additional burden is said to be one reason for a decrease in shipping personnel.

As of Oct. 1, 2015, the number of workers on domestic ships totaled 20,258, down some 7 percent from 2006. Those aged 50 or older accounted for more than half of the total.

The ministry believes that good meals and a reduction in the burden on crew members are needed to recruit young workers.