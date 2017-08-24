Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to acquire Singapore’s largest nonlife insurer

Major nonlife insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. said Thursday it will purchase First Capital Insurance Ltd., Singapore’s largest nonlife insurer.

Mitsui Sumitomo, a unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., will acquire an equity stake of 97.7 percent in First Capital from parent Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. of Canada.

The total acquisition price will come to about ¥175.5 billion.

Mitsui Sumitomo hopes to use the acquisition to strengthen its base in Southeast Asia, where the nonlife insurance market is seen to have potential for growth.

First Capital’s clients include major companies in the region. It annually achieves a group net profit of around ¥7 billion.

Mitsui Sumitomo has been doing business in Southeast Asia mainly for individual clients and small businesses.