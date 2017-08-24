Toshiba switches to Western Digital-led group as preferred bidder for chip unit

Toshiba Corp. has apparently decided to pick a Western Digital Corp.-led group as the preferred bidder for its contentious chip-making unit, ending negotiations with a Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium, sources close to the move said Thursday.

The decision on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corp. was made at a meeting of the embattled conglomerate’s board members on Thursday.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium had been its favored suitor, but talks stalled, the sources said.

Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa is expected to hold talks with Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan later this week in Japan so it can end the related legal dispute with its joint venture partner and close a deal by the end of this month, the sources said.

Western Digital, an American company that jointly runs a flash memory plant with Toshiba in central Japan, will team up with U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan and the government-run Development Bank of Japan.

Ties between the two companies soured after Western Digital took Toshiba to court for trying to sell the chip unit without its consent. It alleged that doing so would breach their joint venture contract.

Toshiba is hoping to sell off the chip business to cover huge losses from Westinghouse, its now-bankrupt former U.S. nuclear unit. The company might be forced to delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange unless it eliminates its negative net worth by March next year.

The troubled manufacturer needs to rush because a deal with the Western Digital-led consortium will be subject to regulatory approval from antitrust authorities — which could take more than six months.

While the Western Digital-led consortium has offered ¥1.9 trillion ($17 billion) to acquire the chip business, it plans to receive investment from Japan Post Bank Co. and others to meet the ¥2 trillion price tag set by Toshiba.

Western Digital, which jointly invested in Toshiba’s Yokkaichi flash memory plant, had been seeking control of Toshiba Memory from the beginning. But it has softened its stance and offered several hundred billion more yen to ease Toshiba’s concerns about antitrust delays.

Western Digital’s investment in the chip unit will lead Toshiba to offer a stake of less than 20 percent to minimize the U.S. firm’s influence on management, according to the sources.

In June, Toshiba announced it had picked a government-led group as the preferred bidder, which included U.S. investment fund Bain Capital and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. as well as INCJ and DBJ.

But negotiations with the group stalled, forcing Toshiba to miss its self-imposed deadline, in late June, to seal a deal with the consortium.