Yokohama orders eatery to close after e. coli sickens two diners

The city of Yokohama ordered a grilled meat restaurant in the area to temporarily stop operation Wednesday after two people who had dined there turned out to be infected with the O-157 strain of the E. coli bacteria.

The two — a teenaged girl and a man in his 80s — had shown symptoms including diarrhea after eating at the restaurant Anrakutei in separate groups on July 30 and had been hospitalized, but both are getting better, according to the local government. No O-157 strain of the bacteria was found from the restaurant outlet or the employees, it said.

The announcement followed an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning in Gunma and Saitama prefectures this week.

The city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, conducted on-site inspections on the same day at a food processing plant after potato salad produced there infected 12 people in the two prefectures who had eaten the salad with the E.coli bacteria, including a 5-year-old girl who became gravely ill and temporarily lost consciousness.

During inspections conducted on Monday and Wednesday, officials looked into the manufacturing processes at the plant, which shipped the potato salad that found its way to delicatessens in Gunma and Saitama prefectures, according to the city.

Officials also took samples of the salad made during the same period to conduct further tests. The Takasaki Municipal Government later announced that no E. coli bacteria had been found from the samples. The results of the inspection on cooking tools will be released possibly Thursday.

The operator of the businesses, based in Ota, Gunma, sold bagged potato salad shipped from the plant after mixing it with ham and apple pieces, according to the Saitama Prefectural Government.