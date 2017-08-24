Toyota, steelmakers agree to cut steel metal prices

Toyota Motor Corp. has agreed with major steelmakers to lower prices for steel sheet in the April-September period, the first price cut in 18 months, sources close to the talks said Wednesday.

Toyota and steelmakers such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. reached the agreement as the price of coal used to fuel the sheet-making process has come down from its peak of late last year.

The auto giant’s negotiations are seen as a bellwether for wider price moves.

The price cut is expected to help automakers and other manufacturers that use steel sheet, including shipbuilders and electronics makers, to cut material costs, but make headwinds for steelmakers’ earnings.

Steelmakers have apparently agreed to reduce the price of steel sheet sold to Toyota’s parts suppliers by several thousand yen per ton from the previous six months, despite initial reluctance to do so because of rising capital investment costs, the sources said.

Prices are renegotiated every six months and retroactively applied to the relevant period. Toyota had agreed to the first price hike in three and a half years in the preceding six months as coal prices climbed due to a cut in production in China.