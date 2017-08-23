Missile evacuation drill to be held in Hyogo Prefecture in Sept.

The Hyogo Prefectural Government said Wednesday that it will hold an evacuation drill on Sept. 17 in the city of Nishinomiya to prepare for a possible ballistic missile attack.

The drill, also involving the central government, will be held in response to North Korea’s recent announcement of a plan to launch ballistic missiles over western Japan into waters near Guam.

Some 850 residents will participate and practice evacuating to community center and elementary school buildings.

In the drill, a local community wireless system will be used to inform participants of the launch of a missile and urge them to take refuge indoors.

Participants will also check how to protect themselves on the spot if they cannot make it inside in time.

During the drill, a mock broadcast will be made to announce a successful strike by Standard Missile-3, or SM-3, interceptors from Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis destroyers.