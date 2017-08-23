Dollar slashes gains in Tokyo after Trump comment on government shut-down

The dollar nearly wiped out its early gains to move around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to shut down his country’s government.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.42-42, still up from ¥109.35-35 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1780-1784, down from $1.1792-1793, and at ¥128.91-92, down from ¥128.96-97.

The dollar rose above ¥109.80 in early morning trading just after a higher opening of Tokyo stocks, adding to its gains traced to an overnight rise in U.S. stock prices and long-term interest rates.

The greenback later lost a fraction of its strength to stand at levels around ¥109.60-70 after Tokyo stocks gave up some of their early gains and U.S. long-term interest rates took a breather.

Just before noon, news broke that Trump said he would shut down the U.S. government if necessary to secure funds to build a wall along the Mexico border. This sent the dollar below ¥109.50, market sources said.

“The dollar lost its upward momentum due to the reported comment by Trump,” a currency brokerage official said.

Still, market players stopped short of testing the dollar’s lows ahead of upcoming events, including speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a three-day symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Thursday, the sources said.