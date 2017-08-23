Mie University taps ninja studies as entrance exam subject

Mie University in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, will allow prospective graduate students who intend to major in ninja studies to choose the academic field as an entrance examination subject rather than just Japanese history from next year.

People specializing in ninja research at the university’s Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences have been required to select Japanese history in written entrance examinations.

Since the subject includes interpreting old styles of Japanese writing, requiring in-depth preparation, it is believed a heavy burden could be placed on students who are holding down jobs or who come from abroad.

“The hurdle has been high,” Yuji Yamada, a ninja researcher and Mie University professor, said. “We now hope to have people familiar with the particular field, including foreigners, take entrance examinations and produce ninja researchers who can open new frontiers in the field.”

Ninja and ninja art studies will be added to the list of optional examination subjects for admission to the graduate school’s Area Studies Program, starting from the next round of entrance examinations in February.

In July, the university established an international ninja research center in the Mie city of Iga, known as the birthplace of the famed feudal order of covert assassins, spies and saboteurs. From October, the university will hold new classes in ninja studies.