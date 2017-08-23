Nikkei snaps five-session losing streak on Wall Street rise

The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a five-session losing streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by Wall Street’s gain overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 50.80 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 19,434.64. On Tuesday, the key market gauge shed 9.29 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 3.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,600.05, after falling 0.93 point the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened higher after the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index all gained ground on Tuesday, backed by renewed hopes for U.S. tax reform measures, brokers said. The Nikkei average rose nearly 180 points just after the starting bell.

After the initial buying ran its course, however, stocks cut their gains on the yen’s resilience against the dollar, the brokers said.

The yen slashed its losses versus the greenback following news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said at a gathering in Arizona on Tuesday that he is prepared to close down the U.S. government to build a wall along the Mexico border.

Trump’s remark fueled uncertainties over the fate of his administration and triggered dollar selling, brokers said.

While admitting the U.S. leader’s comment affected the Tokyo stock market, Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., said that he expects “no long-lasting impact” from the remark.

The market attracted buying on dips on Wednesday after the Nikkei average shed nearly 370 points in the past five sessions, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

But the market came under selling pressure as soon as the Nikkei retook the 19,500 line, the official added.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,044 to 842 in the TSE’s first section, while 137 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.45 billion shares from 1.31 billion shares on Tuesday.

Oil companies Cosmo Energy Holdings, Showa Shell, Idemitsu and JXTG Holdings attracted purchases due to higher crude oil prices.

Also on the plus side were Nitori Holdings and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric met with profit-taking after its recent surge, brokers said.

Game maker Nintendo, insurer Dai-ich Life and automaker Nissan were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 80 points to close at 19,420.