Toshiba in intensive talks with Western Digital over sale of chip unit

After months of wrangling and legal proceedings in the U.S., Toshiba Corp. has held intensive talks with partner Western Digital Corp. on the planned sale of its memory chip operations, sources said Wednesday.

The struggling Japanese electronics and machinery maker aims to reach an agreement with its partner in the U.S. memory chip joint venture by the end of this month, according to the sources.

Western Digital plans to team up with the government-backed investment fund Innovation Network Corp. of Japan and others to purchase Toshiba Memory Corp., the Japanese company’s prized flash memory chip unit.

If an agreement is reached, Western Digital is expected to withdraw a lawsuit it has filed in the United States to block the sale of Toshiba Memory. It is still uncertain whether an agreement can be reached, however.

In June, Toshiba gave a Japanese-U.S.-South Korean consortium, led by INCJ, preferential rights to negotiate acquisition of the flash memory unit. The consortium includes South Korean chip-maker SK Hynix.

Toshiba plans to sell the lucrative business because it needs to address its negative net worth by the end of March 2018, using proceeds from the sale, to keep its shares publicly traded.

But negotiations between Toshiba and the consortium have stalled since INCJ grew concerned about the legal battle with Western Digital, which is opposing the sale of the chip business to rival firms.

Toshiba President and Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa told a news conference on Aug. 10 that his company was in talks with Western Digital.

Western Digital has offered to buy Toshiba Memory for around ¥1.9 trillion in partnership with INCJ, the government-backed Development Bank of Japan and U.S. investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Western Digital, which plans to put up hundreds of billions of yen, is expected to complete due diligence on Toshiba Memory next week.

If these negotiations break down, Toshiba is expected to give up on the sale of the chip unit and devise other fundraising plans instead. A significant period of time is needed to complete the sale of the chip unit because of the need to clear antitrust screenings in Japan and abroad.

As of the end of March this year, Toshiba saw debts exceed assets by ¥552.9 billion due mainly to losses totaling over ¥1 trillion from its U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric Co.

Toshiba cannot maintain its stock listing if it fails to erase its negative net worth by the end of March next year.