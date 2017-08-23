Venezuela’s ousted attorney general leaves Colombia for Brazil
Venezuela's ousted Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz gives a press conference in July in Caracas. Immigration authorities in Colombia announced Tuesday that Ortega Diaz is on her way to Brazil. Ortega said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro removed her in order to stop a probe linking him and his inner circle to nearly $100 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. | AP

AFP-JIJI

BOGOTA – The Venezuelan ex-chief prosecutor who fled her country after being targeted by President Nicolas Maduro has left her first refuge stop in Colombia for Brazil, migration authorities said Tuesday.

“Venezuelan Chief Attorney Luisa Ortega Diaz today left for Brazil, having carried out the necessary emigration procedure with the Colombian authorities,” they said in a statement.

Ortega, 59, had arrived in Colombia on Friday after fleeing with her lawmaker husband from Venezuela where they faced court action after defying Maduro over a deadly political crisis.

A former loyalist of the socialist leadership, Ortega had broken ranks with Maduro to become his most high-ranking domestic critic as international pressure on the president mounted.

