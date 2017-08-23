High pressure boots central Tokyo rain system after 21-day wet stretch

The rainfall stretch ended in the central Tokyo area on Tuesday after 21 damp days, the second-longest wet streak logged for the month of August.

According to the Meteorological Agency, high atmospheric pressure covered eastern Japan Tuesday. Even though the atmosphere became unstable in the afternoon, it did not rain in central Tokyo.

The area saw rain for 21 straight days since Aug. 1. The longest record for the month of August is 22 days, recorded in 1977.

The unusual weather was brought about by strong cold winds flowing into the Tohoku and Kanto regions, with the Okhotsk high pressure system in the northeast of Hokkaido stronger than in normal years, the agency said.

The continuous rain has affected a number of businesses dependent on sunshine.

Toshimaen, an amusement facility with pools in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, saw a 30 percent decline in visitors to 70,000 between Aug. 1 to 16 compared to the previous year, while beer garden operators said they have also seen a dwindling number of customers.