Diet group angling for bill to make Tokyo 2020 Games opening day a one-off national holiday

A Japanese lawmaker group said Tuesday it will submit a bill to make the opening day of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 24, 2020, a national holiday, sources said.

The cross-party group dealing with sports issues, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, aims to introduce the bill to revise the national holiday law during an ordinary Diet session in 2018.

The bill is likely to be passed with support from ruling and opposition parties. The group does not plan to turn July 24 into a permanent national holiday, as people within the business world oppose increasing holidays.

The group hopes the new one-off holiday would help enliven the mood of celebration across the country, ease traffic congestion in Tokyo and make it easier to carry out traffic control and security.

The group plans to launch a special team as early as this month to set details of the planned bill.

In 1966, Japan made Oct. 10 a permanent national holiday called Health-Sports Day to commemorate the opening day of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. In 2000, the holiday was moved to the second Monday of October.

Mountain Day on Aug. 11 joined the list of national holidays last year, raising the total number to 16.

“We don’t want to increase (permanent) national holidays any further,” a source in the lawmaker group said.

The group will consider keeping the total number of national holidays in 2020 the same even if the Olympic opening day becomes a holiday.

In order to keep the number intact, the group is examining various options, including ones to move up the October holiday to July 24 and integrate the planned holiday into Marine Day on the third Monday of July.

The group is also considering renaming the October holiday Sports Day.