Dollar firmer above ¥109.30 in Tokyo

The dollar rose above ¥109.30 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, supported chiefly by buybacks following its drop in overseas trading overnight.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.35-35, up from ¥108.93-94 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1792-1793, up from $1.1739-1740, and at ¥128.96-97, up from ¥127.89-89.

After moving around ¥109 in early trading, the dollar extended gains gradually and topped ¥109.30 around noon, thanks to purchases from Japanese importers and institutional investors.

“The dollar apparently drew buybacks from institutional investors and buying from importers who believed that the U.S. currency was undervalued, an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

“The dollar was also aided by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading,” another currency broker said.

The dollar briefly exceeded ¥109.40 in late hours but lost some gains soon due to position-adjustment selling.

The dollar failed to top ¥109.50 in the absence of fresh trading incentives and due to lingering geopolitical risks related to North Korea and concerns over the administration of U.S. Donald Trump, market sources said.

“The dollar needs an additional positive factor in order to rise above ¥109.50,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.