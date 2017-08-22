Nikkei falls for fifth session on geopolitical risk

The Nikkei 225 average fell for the fifth straight session Tuesday, weighed down by lingering geopolitical concerns over North Korea.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s key index fell 9.29 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 19,383.84. On Monday, it lost 77.28 points.

But the Topix, which covers all first-section issues, snapped its four-day losing streak, ending up 0.93 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,596.12 after a 2.17-point drop Monday.

Both indexes fluctuated around the previous day’s closing levels throughout Tuesday.

Some investors took heart from the Dow Jones industrial average’s first upturn in three sessions in New York on Monday, brokers said.

The TSE’s topside was capped, however, by continued tensions between the United States and North Korea, brokers said.

The geopolitical risks linked to the Korean Peninsula “didn’t recede or grow” after joint military drills between the United States and South Korea began Monday, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura, however, noted that such concerns weighted on the market’s topside.

Investor sentiment was also dampened by the dollar remaining weak below ¥110, he said.

Investors retreated to the sidelines prior to a three-day economic symposium in Jackson Hall, Wyoming, from Thursday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are slated to give a lecture at the event.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 966 to 919 in the first section, while 138 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.314 billion shares from Monday’s 1.406 billion.

H.I.S. met with selling after the travel agency announced Tuesday that personal information on up to 11,975 customers has been leaked, brokers said.

Other major losers included automaker Toyota, footwear shop operator ABC-Mart and airline ANA.

By contrast, Fujitsu attracted purchases following news reports that the electronics maker is considering selling its mobile phone handset-making unit, brokers said.

Also on the plus side were game maker Nintendo and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.