Workers seen losing annual ¥8.5 trillion in income from overtime cap

Workers would likely lose as much as ¥8.5 trillion in annual income from the overtime cap the government plans to put in place as part of its work style reform initiative, according to a recent estimate by a think tank.

The government plans to limit each worker’s overtime to 720 hours a year, or 60 hours a month, on average.

If the binding cap is introduced, the monthly overtime for workers in Japan would fall by 384.54 million hours, leading to a decrease of ¥8.5 trillion in annual overtime pay, the Daiwa Institute of Research said.

To make up for the decline in overtime hours, companies would need to hire 2.4 million new full-time workers, according to the estimate. Given current labor shortages, however, this appears extremely difficult.

Shunsuke Kobayashi, an economist at the think tank, said, “Japanese companies need to reduce overtime hours by enhancing productivity and actively pass the saved money on to workers in such forms as wage hikes.”