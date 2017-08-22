Toilet maker Toto eyes recovery in Malaysia by 2019

Leading toilet maker Toto Ltd. anticipates a recovery in demand by 2019 after weathering a lull triggered by Malaysia’s economic downturn, its local distributor says.

Livvy Lam, executive director of W. Atelier Bhd., speaking recently for Toto Malaysia Bhd., said market demand this year is much weaker than last year due to the local economic stagnation.

But she said after a Toto showroom tour in Kuala Lumpur that potential demand for Toto products remains strong because the Japanese brand is No. 1 among medium- and high-end toilet products in the Malaysian market.

“The number of consumers using Toto products in China is rapidly increasing, especially Washlets,” Lam said, adding her distribution company and Toto’s Malaysian subsidiary want to emulate that success story by further coordinating “with our retailers and dealers to encourage more Malaysians to use Toto products.”

Toto Malaysia Executive General Manager Tsutomu Nabeshima said his firm plans to increase the number of showrooms, retailers and dealers in the Southeast Asian country from the current six to 10 within this year.

In doing so, he said, Toto hopes to attract more end users and stimulate demand from the renovation market, in addition to its traditionally strong segments of new condominiums and shopping malls.