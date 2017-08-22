Japan’s FSA to dismantle Inspection Bureau launched in wake of post-bubble debt crisis

The Financial Services Agency will dismantle its Inspection Bureau in fiscal 2018, as the bad debt crisis that deepened in the 1990s following the “bursting” of economic bubbles has mostly ended, according to draft plans.

The bureau has been representing the FSA’s goal of bringing transparency to financial administration, after the Finance Ministry’s “convoy system” approach to overseeing the banking industry aggravated the post-bubble debt crisis.

Launched to take over the functions of the ministry’s inspection department, the FSA bureau is in charge of monitoring the financial condition of financial institutions.

According to the FSA’s draft reorganization plans for fiscal 2018, which will start next April, the Inspection Bureau division that conducts on-site inspections will be integrated into the Supervisory Bureau.

The FSA also plans to set up a new bureau in response to the rise of information technology-based “fintech” services, as well as to strengthen operations related to financial markets.

In line with the end of the bad debt crisis, the FSA is shifting its focus from supervising financial institutions to encouraging their voluntary efforts.

In March, an advisory panel to the FSA recommended integrating the inspection and supervision bodies, and bolstering coordination functions within the agency.