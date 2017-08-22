Comments on Japan’s wartime past by South Korea’s President Moon rattle Tokyo: observers

Tokyo is becoming increasingly wary of South Korean President Moon Jae-in over his comments on Japan’s wartime past, observers and government officials say.

The issues include the forced labor of Korean workers and a 2015 bilateral agreement regarding “comfort women,” who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

Moon’s comments have made things difficult for Tokyo, as it depends on cooperation with Seoul to tackle growing tensions with North Korea. At least one Japanese government official has suggested that Moon may be trying to take unfair advantage of that situation.

Last week, Moon said individuals’ rights to seek compensation for forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, between 1910 and 1945, remain intact — a view that runs counter to Tokyo’s position that the issue was fully resolved under a bilateral treaty concluded when the two countries normalized their diplomatic relations in 1965.

Under the treaty, Japan pledged South Korea $300 million in grant aid and $200 million in loans. The treaty also states that the issue of compensation between the two countries and their peoples was to be “completely and finally” resolved.

But at a news conference on Thursday, Moon said the treaty does not infringe on the rights of individuals. Japan’s Foreign Ministry responded by lodging a protest through the embassy in Seoul on Thursday and Friday. Officials are concerned that the comments may trigger more lawsuits.

Moon has been involved in the issue of forced labor since long before he took office. In May 2012, South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of five Koreans seeking compensation from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for being forcibly taken to Japan to work in a factory during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea.

The court reversed lower court rulings, saying that “their right to seek compensation (from the company) was not invalidated” by the 1965 treaty.

Moon was one of the plaintiff attorneys when the suit was filed against Mitsubishi Heavy in Busan in 2000. He was one of the key lawyers in the suit before he joined the administration of former President Roh Moo-hyun, a source familiar with the plaintiffs said. “He won’t change his position,” the source said.

But an observer has suggested Moon’s remark on forced laborers could undermine the bilateral postwar compensation framework that was formed under the initiative of a pro-Japan, conservative group of lawmakers in South Korea. Their view is that the comments may be the result of a political struggle between conservatives and Moon’s reformists.

On Monday, Moon added to the tensions by stating that the 2015 bilateral agreement on the comfort women issue lacked a process to hold thorough discussions with the surviving former comfort women to secure their support.

At a meeting with a nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers in Seoul, Moon reiterated that the South Korean public cannot emotionally accept that the agreement “finally and irreversibly” resolves the comfort women issue, according to the South Korean government.

The lawmakers, led by former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga, told Moon that some in Japan are concerned about his recent remarks regarding forced labor compensation claims, but Moon did not respond, sources said.

A task force at the South Korean Foreign Ministry is currently reviewing the agreement.