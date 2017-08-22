Former Yamanashi mayor rearrested on bribery charge

Tokyo police issued a fresh arrest warrant Monday for former Yamanashi Mayor Seiki Mochizuki, 70, on suspicion of taking bribes in exchange for helping a person pass the city’s employment examination.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two others for allegedly bribing the former mayor: 57-year-old Hideo Hagihara, principal at a public junior high school, and 73-year-old Hakudo Takizawa, chief priest at a Buddhist temple who is also a former city official.

The police said Mochizuki has admitted to the charge.

The latest warrant was issued to Mochizuki on suspicion of receiving ¥800,000 in cash in early February for giving preferential treatment to Hagihara’s son in the fiscal 2016 exam. The city of Yamanashi later hired him, the police said.

The police will seek to clarify the relationship between Mochizuki and the other two suspects, and whether other exam cheating took place.

Takizawa set up a meeting between Hagihara and Mochizuki after the exam, where Hagihara asked the former mayor to hire his son, according to a person familiar with the case.

When Mochizuki took office, he reinstated the practice of the mayor conducting second-round job interviews with prospective candidates who want to work at the city office — something his predecessor had abandoned.

Mochizuki, a former Yamanashi Prefectural Assembly member who was elected mayor in February 2014, had ¥70 million in debt, according to his filing to the city in fiscal 2016.

His former wife Harumi, 61, was indicted in July on a charge of swindling around ¥370 million from a male acquaintance in Saitama Prefecture by asking him to join a bogus investment project. Mochizuki has denied his involvement in the case.

Mochizuki resigned as mayor on Aug. 13 after being held on Aug. 7 on suspicion of falsifying official documents related to forging test results.